Donald Trump, TikTok and Utah's education earmark

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss former President Trump's "bloodbath" comments, Trump's inability to secure his multimillion-dollar bond, the TikTok ban before Congress and a bill to reduce the workweek to 32 hours. They also discuss border policy, a Utah teachers union's opposition to the removal of the state's education earmark, the resignation of Cache County's clerk and the unlicensed attorney running to be Utah's attorney general.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.