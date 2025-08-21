Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, August 21

Good Morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah climate center.

We’ll have a hot, but quiet close out to the workweek, with the chance for some scattered showers come the weekend, as monsoonal moisture tries to creep up into the beehive state.

While we’re lacking some of the ingredients for proper late summer showers, there’ll still be some isolated pockets that could bring some heavy rain by Saturday and Sunday.

For today though, still feeling pretty toasty across the state, with the Wasatch Front in the high 90s and St. George closing in on 110.

Make sure to get plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you’re down in Washington County, where excessive heat warnings have been issued for today and tomorrow.

By tomorrow, with that monsoonal moisture continuing to hang around, there's a chance for some scattered high elevation sprinkles — mostly across southern Utah. Temperatures look to hold roughly steady across the board.

Come the weekend, there’s a better chance for scattered showers across the state, with an elevated risk of flash flooding as some of these pockets could bring heavy rain at times. We’re still a few days out, so we’ll keep you updated as this system gets closer.

Past that though, the chance for scattered sprinkles looks to persist into the early portion of next week.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.