'This Blessed Earth' with Ted Genoways on Access Utah

This episode of Access Utah first aired in November 2017.

For forty years, Rick Hammond has raised cattle and crops on his wife’s fifth-generation farm. But as he prepares to hand off the operation to his daughter Meghan and her husband Kyle, their entire way of life is under siege. Confronted by rising corporate ownership, encroaching pipelines, groundwater depletion, climate change, and shifting trade policies, small farmers are often caught in the middle and fighting just to preserve their way of life. Following the Hammonds from harvest to harvest, "This Blessed Earth" is both a history of American agriculture and a portrait of one family’s struggle to hold on to their legacy.

Ted Genoways is a contributing editor at Mother Jones, The New Republic, and Pacific Standard. His last book, "The Chain: Farm, Factory, and the Fate of Our Food," was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation Award for Writing and Literature. His other honors include a National Press Club Award, an Association of Food Journalists Award, the James Aronson Award for Social Justice Journalism, and fellowships from the NEA and Guggenheim Foundation. He lives outside Lincoln, Nebraska, with the photographer Mary Anne Andrei and their teenage son.

