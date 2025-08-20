Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, August 20

Good Evening Utah, This is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

I’m back in the saddle after a couple weeks away in Japan, and the heat out there is no joke.

Over here, the air is so dry that evaporation is able to work more effectively, because we’ve got a large moisture gradient between the sweat on our skin and the air around us, but in humid climates, that gradient is much weaker so sweating tends to not help as much.

So next time you find yourself working up a sweat, be thankful we’re in Utah.

While we’re on the topic, you might find yourself doing just that over the next few days, with high pressure continuing to stick around the four corners region.

Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the high 90s down the Wasatch Front, and closing in on 110 down in St. George.

By Friday, expect little change in the day to day, with maximum temperatures holding steady, maybe a degree or so higher across the board.

With some monsoonal moisture hanging around in the upper atmosphere, expect the chance for some high elevation sprinkles in the evening, though with not many other ingredients, I wouldn’t expect much.

Come the weekend, a better chance for scattered showers across the state, with some gusty conditions coming along with it.

Some of these isolated showers could be heavy at times, with an elevated risk for flash flooding for southern Utah. We’ll keep you posted as it gets closer in the forecast range.

Thank you for listening, this has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah climate center.