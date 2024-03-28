© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

The House of Representatives, Northern Utah and the governor's veto

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published March 28, 2024 at 9:49 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle – From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by Natalie Gochnour. The hosts discuss the recent federal funding package, the House speakership, Republican resignations, the collapse of the Baltimore Key Bridge and the latest on former President Trump. They also discuss northern Utah, women's sports, Sen. Lee's chances for attorney general under Trump, LGBT+ support in Utah and the bills vetoed by Gov. Cox.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

