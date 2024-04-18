Abortion in Arizona, FISA, the IOC, and the NHL

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the abortion law in Arizona, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, House Speaker Mike Johnson, the race for Romney's Senate seat and the death of former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson. They also discuss the International Olympic Committee's visit to Utah, the National Hockey League, Abby Cox's recent health issues, and school safety.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.