© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Abortion in Arizona, FISA, the IOC, and the NHL

By Natalie Gochnour,
Ryan WilcoxShireen Ghorbani
Published April 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the abortion law in Arizona, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, House Speaker Mike Johnson, the race for Romney's Senate seat and the death of former Salt Lake City Mayor Ted Wilson. They also discuss the International Olympic Committee's visit to Utah, the National Hockey League, Abby Cox's recent health issues, and school safety.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle UPRAbortion LawsOlympic BidAbby CoxSchool Safety
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Ryan Wilcox
See stories by Ryan Wilcox
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content