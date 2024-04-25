Protests on college campuses, Title IX, and the Utah Senate race

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the ongoing hush money trial against former President Donald Trump, the protests on college campuses, the future of Sen. Mitt Romney, and changes to Title IX. They also discuss the race to replace Sen. Romney, legislation on downwinders, AG Sean Reyes' calendars, Natalie Cline losing her nomination, and the removal process for books in Utah schools.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.