Immigration, the Gaza Strip, Trump's VP pick, and the trans bathroom law

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the situation at the southern border, the intensifying Israeli assault on Rafah in Gaza, President Biden's changing rhetoric towards Israel, and protests at the University of Utah graduation. They also discuss Sen. Lee's potential as Trump's vice presidential pick, immigrant identification for air travel, the failed ouster of Speaker Mike Johnson, Sen. Romney's endorsement of Stewart Peay, State Auditor John Dougall's rebuke of the trans bathroom bill's implementation, the fate of Abravanel Hall, and the death of former Utah Rep. Chris Cannon.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.