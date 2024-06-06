Israel's ceasefire plan, Trump's felony convictions, and Utah Pride

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Sen. McCay's role in the Utah Legislature, President Biden's announcement of a potential ceasefire deal in Israel-Palestine, Nikki Haley's visit to Israel, the conviction of former President Trump on 34 felony counts, and Justice Samuel Alito's refusal to recuse himself on Jan. 6th cases. They also discuss flag meanings, Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Pride celebrations, and potential changes to a highway in downtown Salt Lake City.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.