© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Israel's ceasefire plan, Trump's felony convictions, and Utah Pride

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Sen. McCay's role in the Utah Legislature, President Biden's announcement of a potential ceasefire deal in Israel-Palestine, Nikki Haley's visit to Israel, the conviction of former President Trump on 34 felony counts, and Justice Samuel Alito's refusal to recuse himself on Jan. 6th cases. They also discuss flag meanings, Gov. Spencer Cox, Utah Pride celebrations, and potential changes to a highway in downtown Salt Lake City.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle UPRIsrael and PalestineDonald TrumpUtah FlagGov. Spencer CoxUtah Pride
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Dan McCay
R-Riverton
See stories by Dan McCay
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content