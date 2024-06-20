© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Immigration policy, SCOTUS rulings, and Title IX in Utah

By Ben McAdams,
Ryan WilcoxShireen Ghorbani
Published June 20, 2024 at 10:06 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the new policy protections for undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens, the southern border, and the Supreme Court rulings on mifepristone and bump stocks. They also discuss the surgeon general's call for warnings on social media, the Utah attorney general's race, former President Trump's endorsement of Rep. Celeste Maloy, and the Utah special session on Title IX and bathroom usage.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Immigration ReformU.S. Supreme CourtSocial MediaCeleste MaloyTitle IXUPR
Ben McAdams
See stories by Ben McAdams
Ryan Wilcox
See stories by Ryan Wilcox
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content