Immigration policy, SCOTUS rulings, and Title IX in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by Utah Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the new policy protections for undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens, the southern border, and the Supreme Court rulings on mifepristone and bump stocks. They also discuss the surgeon general's call for warnings on social media, the Utah attorney general's race, former President Trump's endorsement of Rep. Celeste Maloy, and the Utah special session on Title IX and bathroom usage.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.