Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the primary election results for the Senate, the House, and the state attorney general. They also discuss the gubernatorial primary results, the Democrat primary races, and the future of the caucus system.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.