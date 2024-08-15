Gov. Tim Walz and election issues at the Utah Supreme Court

Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Ben's career since leaving elected office, the best government use for local public land, and Vice President Harris picking Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate. They also discuss the recount in the Maloy-Jenkins Republican primary race, Rep. Phil Lyman's write-in candidacy for governor, the Utah Supreme Court, and the state's new book bans.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.