Both Sides of the Aisle

Political violence, escalation in the Middle East, and state constitutional amendments

By Ben McAdams,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published September 26, 2024 at 10:46 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the second assassination attempt against former President Trump, white powder sent to Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, the explosion of pagers in Lebanon, another looming federal government shutdown, and the child tax credit. They also talk about the suspension of Grand County's tax funds after a state audit, another canceled meeting to discuss the Utah Republican presidential preference poll, and the future of Utah Constitutional Amendments A and D.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Ben McAdams
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
