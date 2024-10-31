© 2024 Utah Public Radio
The lead-up to election day, political controversies, and voting in Utah

By Ben McAdams,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 31, 2024 at 10:40 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the final days of the presidential election, former President Trump's controversial rally at Madison Square Gardens, and the use of the word "fascist" when describing political opponents. They also discuss recent polls on Utah races, the legal fight between gubernatorial candidates Phil Lyman and Richard Lyman, the Utah County clerk tracking the ballots of state representatives, mail-in voting, and anti-trans ads airing in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle 2024 Election GuideDonald TrumpKamala HarrisPhil LymanMail-in VotingUPR
