Both Sides of the Aisle

The second Trump presidency, cabinet picks, and federal regulations

By John Dougall,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published November 14, 2024 at 10:09 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor. The hosts discuss the final results of the 2024 election, what message voters were sending, and the first look at a new Trump presidency. They also discuss Trump's cabinet, the future of the federal regulatory system, the incoming Utah attorney general, Trump receiving more votes than Gov. Cox, and changes to the Utah legislative leadership.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

