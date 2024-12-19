© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Syria, the UnitedHealthcare CEO assassination, and the Utah budget

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published December 19, 2024 at 9:43 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by Natalie Gochnour. The hosts discuss the collapse of the Syrian government, global instability, President Biden's controversial pardons, President-elect Trump's defamation suit against ABC News, and the assassination of the UnitedHealthcare CEO. They also discuss Gov. Cox's proposed budget, Sen. Romney's thoughts on the Republican Party, and book recommendations.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

