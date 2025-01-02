© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Sim Gill
Published January 2, 2025 at 10:04 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—In this special edition, Shireen Ghorbani sits down with Sim Gill, the Salt Lake County District Attorney. They discuss Gill's background, the role of the district attorney, how crime has changed during his tenure, the consolidation of homeless services, and gun safety. They also discuss whether crime is growing or shrinking, the politics of crime, county funding, and how we prevent crime through early intervention and resources.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

