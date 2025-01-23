© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Trump's second inauguration, executive orders, pardons, and Utah energy

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published January 23, 2025 at 2:25 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, a former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss President Donald Trump's second inauguration, Big Tech billionaires, the slew of new executive orders, international organizations, and the future of immigration policy. The hosts also discuss Biden and Trump's recent pardons, D.O.G.E, the constitutionality of presidential power, the 2025 Utah Legislative Session, state energy production, and higher education budgeting.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Utah CapitolDonald TrumpExecutive OrderImmigrationPresidential PardonsEnergy PolicyUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Dan McCay
R-Riverton
See stories by Dan McCay
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content