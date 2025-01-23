Trump's second inauguration, executive orders, pardons, and Utah energy

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, a former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss President Donald Trump's second inauguration, Big Tech billionaires, the slew of new executive orders, international organizations, and the future of immigration policy. The hosts also discuss Biden and Trump's recent pardons, D.O.G.E, the constitutionality of presidential power, the 2025 Utah Legislative Session, state energy production, and higher education budgeting.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.