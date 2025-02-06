© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

USAID, Elon Musk, tariffs, and the future of Utah elections

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published February 6, 2025 at 10:30 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, a former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the federal funding cut-off for USAID, Elon Musk's role in government, and President Trump's plans for U.S. involvement in the Gaza Strip. They also discuss the effect of tariffs, international relations, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown backing the elimination of birthright citizenship, a bill to change vote by mail, and the ongoing legal fight over Utah's electoral boundaries.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle International AffairsGaza StriptariffsVote By MailGerrymanderingUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Dan McCay
R-Riverton
See stories by Dan McCay
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content