USAID, Elon Musk, tariffs, and the future of Utah elections

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, a former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the federal funding cut-off for USAID, Elon Musk's role in government, and President Trump's plans for U.S. involvement in the Gaza Strip. They also discuss the effect of tariffs, international relations, Utah Attorney General Derek Brown backing the elimination of birthright citizenship, a bill to change vote by mail, and the ongoing legal fight over Utah's electoral boundaries.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.