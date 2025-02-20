© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

US-Russia talks, the administrative state, and Utah's public records

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published February 20, 2025 at 10:47 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the state of negotiations between the U.S. and Russia over the war in Ukraine, the consolidation of the federal government under the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and how the federal administrative state functions. They also discuss the confirmation of RFK Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services and Utah bills on public records, public union collective bargaining, and sex education.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

