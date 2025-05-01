Canada, Trump's first one hundred days, and Utah's public-sector unions

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Canada's election results, President Trump's stance on Ukraine, the administration's first 100 days, the state of the economy, and the president's unpopularity among young people and women. They also discuss the successful referendum effort made by Utah's public-sector unions, the ban on collective bargaining that launched the effort, the merging of the Forward and Utah United Parties, planned cuts to Weber State University's academic programs, and the fate of the Utah Compact's immigration framework.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.