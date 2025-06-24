USU Extension Education Highlight: National Dairy Month

UPR June is Dairy Month Recipes

No Churn Strawberry Ice Cream

3 cups washed, hulled and sliced or quartered strawberries

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 TBS lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla

1-2 drops red food coloring-optional

Place strawberries in a pan and cook for 5 minutes on medium heat until soft. Stir frequently so strawberries don’t scorch. Remove from heat and mash the strawberries lightly. Set aside to cool completely.

Whip chilled cream until stiff peaks form. Fold in cooked strawberries, condensed milk, vanilla, and lemon juice. Mix well.

Add 1-2 drops of red color, if using. Mix thoroughly. Transfer ice cream to a 2 quart container. Cover with wax paper or plastic wrap so it touches the surface of ice cream.

Chill for at least four hours in the freezer. Remove the ice cream 10 minutes before serving. Scoop and serve immediately.

Notes: Strawberries can be used fresh, without cooking, simply crush the berries well, with the lemon juice. Then add to the whipped cream, condensed milk, etc. Fresh peaches can also be used for a peach ice cream option.

Whipped Lemonade (allrecipes.com)

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

3 cups ice

Combine heavy cream, lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, and ice in a blender cup. Blend until smooth.

Pour into glasses and serve immediately.

Stuffed Mini-Pepper Poppers

8 mini yellow, orange, and red bell peppers

6 ounces garden vegetable cream cheese, or flavor of choice

2 ounces cheddar cheese shredded (1/2 cup shredded), for a bolder flavor use sharp cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon all-purpose seasoning

Garnish

2 tablespoons finely chopped chives or flat leaf parsley

Preheat oven at 400ºF.

Cut each mini pepper in half, from top to bottom. Use your fingers or a small spoon to remove the seeds and ribs. Arrange the peppers in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Set aside. Add all filling ingredients to a small mixing bowl, then stir well with a spoon to combine. Fill each mini pepper half with cream cheese filling.

Place pan of appetizers in the preheated oven to bake for 10-12 minutes, until the filling is light golden brown on top. Remove from oven. Arrange stuffed mini peppers on a serving platter and sprinkle garnish over the top. Serve while warm.

For a fun variation: Mix mozzarella cheese with the cream cheese mixture and add dried Italian spices like oregano and basil in place of the all-purpose seasoning.

Cottage Cheese Queso

1 ½ cups of cottage cheese

2 teaspoons of taco seasoning mix

¼ cup canned tomatoes and green chilies

Shredded cheddar or pepper jack cheese, for topping

Fresh chopped cilantro, green onions, chopped tomatoes, and chopped fresh jalapeños (or pickled), or chopped olives, for toppings, if desired

Blend cottage cheese and taco seasoning in a blender until smooth. Place the blended mixture into a microwave-safe dish with cheese on top and microwave for 60 seconds. Add in canned tomatoes with green chilies. Microwave again with more shredded cheese on top. Serve with tortilla chips or veggies.

Decadent Peanut Butter Pie

1 cup creamy peanut butter

½ cup Greek vanilla yogurt

1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

12 oz milk chocolate chips

1 graham cracker 8-inch crust, or chocolate cookie crust

chocolate shavings, mini peanut butter cups, and warm peanut butter to drizzle for topping

In a chilled bowl, whip 1 cup of the heavy cream until it forms soft peaks. Melt chocolate and add ½ cup of whipped cream and mix well.

Spread the chocolate mixture over the bottom of the crust and refrigerate until set.

In a mixing bowl or food processor, blend peanut butter, yogurt and sweetened condensed milk. Fold in the remaining whipped cream and mix well. Pour into the crust and refrigerate overnight (or until set, about 2 hours).

When ready to serve, whip the remaining heavy cream and top each slice of peanut butter chocolate pie with a dollop of whipped cream and sprinkle with chocolate shavings, peanut butter cup, and drizzled warm peanut butter.