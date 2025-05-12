Political party realignment and Utah's future

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the realignments in the national political parties, societal issues, progressivism, populism, and abundance politics. They also discuss core political principles, the future for moderates, recession indicators, how to deliver for constituents, political personalities to watch, and where Utah will be in four years.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.