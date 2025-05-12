© 2025 Utah Public Radio
A movement in Washington, DC aims to eliminate federal funding for public media across America, including here at Utah Public Radio. Click here to learn more and take action.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Political party realignment and Utah's future

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published May 12, 2025 at 9:57 PM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the realignments in the national political parties, societal issues, progressivism, populism, and abundance politics. They also discuss core political principles, the future for moderates, recession indicators, how to deliver for constituents, political personalities to watch, and where Utah will be in four years.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle Political PartiesDonald TrumpEconomicsDemocrats and RepublicansUPR
