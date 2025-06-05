Gazan children, Senate budget deliberations, NEPA, and Utah Pride

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the rising child death toll in Gaza, a Biden official admitting Israel committed war crimes, the Senate debating President Trump's budget bill, and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst's comments about death. They also discuss the Supreme Court's rollback of the National Environmental Policy Act, what the decision means for Utah's oil industry, Utah Pride month, former Rep. Brian King becoming chair of the Utah Democratic Party, and Associate Chief Justice John Pearce stepping down from the Utah Supreme Court.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.