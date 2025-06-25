Iran, the U.S. Constitution's war powers, and federal public lands

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor. They discuss the massive munitions dropped on Iran by U.S. bombers, the war powers in the Constitution, and the growth of executive authority in international conflicts. They also discuss Sen. Mike Lee's withdrawal of a proposal to sell off millions of acres of federal public land, the failure of Vineyard to disclose payments to land developers, the successful signature-gathering process by Utah's public sector unions, and Utah's open-carry laws.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.