The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Iran, the U.S. Constitution's war powers, and federal public lands

By John Dougall,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:24 PM MDT
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor. They discuss the massive munitions dropped on Iran by U.S. bombers, the war powers in the Constitution, and the growth of executive authority in international conflicts. They also discuss Sen. Mike Lee's withdrawal of a proposal to sell off millions of acres of federal public land, the failure of Vineyard to disclose payments to land developers, the successful signature-gathering process by Utah's public sector unions, and Utah's open-carry laws.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle IranPublic LandsMike LeeReferendumGun SafetyUPR
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
