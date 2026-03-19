The Strait of Hormuz, the SAVE Act, and ICE in SLC

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss international reactions to the U.S. war with Iran, the halting of shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, global oil supply shortages, the Jones Act, the SAVE Act, and the future of the Senate filibuster. They also discuss the purchase of a Salt Lake City warehouse by ICE, Utah Rep. Karianne Lisonbee challenging Rep. Blake Moore for his seat in Congress, state funding for the Pioneer Trail, the funding cut to the Utah Women and Leadership Project, Troy Williams stepping down from leadership of Equality Utah, and the passing of former Utah Congressman Merrill Cook.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.