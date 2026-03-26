Global price hikes, Utah voter data, and the future of Prop 4

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss President Trump's pause on targeting Iranian oil infrastructure, how and when the war with Iran could end, the impact of fertilizer and fuel price hikes on Utah farmers, the $200 billion requested in additional U.S. military funding, the polling on support for the war with Iran, and major travel delays at U.S. airports. They also discuss the legal fight over withholding Utah voter data from the federal government, high turnout at Utah's Democratic caucuses, the effort to prevent the Prop 4 repeal from getting on the ballot, ICE's purchase of a Salt Lake City warehouse, and Governor Cox's efforts to ban prediction market apps under anti-gambling policy.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.