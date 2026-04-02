Vote by mail, Iran war address, and the U.S. Forest Service in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss President Trump's attendance at the Supreme Court's oral argument over birthright citizenship, the Trump administration's attempt to federalize vote by mail, the 2026 midterm elections, Trump's primetime address to the nation, a federal judge halting construction on the White House ballroom addition, and a judge ruling Trump's defunding of NPR and PBS to be unconstitutional. They also discuss the U.S. Forest Service's headquarters coming to Utah, a potential nuclear facility in Tooele County, the failure of the Prop 4 repeal effort to get on the ballot, the deadline for changing party affiliation, the closing of a Ted Bundy murder case, and the April 2026 General Conference in Salt Lake City.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.