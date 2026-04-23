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The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Global economic shocks, measles, and Utah's congressional campaigns

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published April 23, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the volatile situation in the Middle East, the widening economic strife felt around the globe, the image of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus in Lebanon, President Trump’s secretary of labor stepping down, issues surrounding Kash Patel’s erratic tenure as FBI director, and the landing of the Artemis II mission. They also discuss Utah becoming a center of measles cases in the U.S., fundraising results for Utah’s congressional candidates, the fallout from Utah Sen. Nate Blouin’s controversial online comments, Utah Rep. Trevor Lee’s loss at the Davis County GOP convention, investigations into Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen, and a potential ban on sleeping in vehicles on Salt Lake City’s public spaces.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle IranIsraelFBIMeasles2026 ElectionsUPR
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
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