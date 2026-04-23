Global economic shocks, measles, and Utah's congressional campaigns

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the volatile situation in the Middle East, the widening economic strife felt around the globe, the image of an Israeli soldier destroying a statue of Jesus in Lebanon, President Trump’s secretary of labor stepping down, issues surrounding Kash Patel’s erratic tenure as FBI director, and the landing of the Artemis II mission. They also discuss Utah becoming a center of measles cases in the U.S., fundraising results for Utah’s congressional candidates, the fallout from Utah Sen. Nate Blouin’s controversial online comments, Utah Rep. Trevor Lee’s loss at the Davis County GOP convention, investigations into Utah Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen, and a potential ban on sleeping in vehicles on Salt Lake City’s public spaces.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.