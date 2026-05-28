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The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Sarah Wright and Glade Sowards

By Natalie Gochnour,
Sarah WrightGlade Sowards
Published May 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour sits down with Sarah Wright and Glade Sowards, recipients of the Wilkes Climate Policy Leadership Award. They discuss how Utah stands out on environmental issues, the state's business community, how climate affects affordability, data centers, how to pitch climate policy, and how young people will shape future climate reforms. They also discuss how climate change will affect the 2034 Winter Olympics and hopes for Utah's climate future.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Utah EnvironmentEnvironmental ImpactClean EnergyGreat Salt LakeData CentersUPR
Natalie Gochnour
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Sarah Wright
See stories by Sarah Wright
Glade Sowards
See stories by Glade Sowards