Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour sits down with Sarah Wright and Glade Sowards, recipients of the Wilkes Climate Policy Leadership Award. They discuss how Utah stands out on environmental issues, the state's business community, how climate affects affordability, data centers, how to pitch climate policy, and how young people will shape future climate reforms. They also discuss how climate change will affect the 2034 Winter Olympics and hopes for Utah's climate future.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.