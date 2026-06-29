Lakes, luxury, and language on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Palak Jayswal and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about some of the stories we’ve missed on the program over the last few weeks, including the return of Glen Canyon’s once lush ecosystem as Lake Powell drops, the man who's on a mission to save Great Salt Lake one piece of clothing at a time, why Utah is one of America's surprising plastic surgery hot spots, and how a new language class has connected hundreds of students to their culture after only two years.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.