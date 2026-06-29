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Behind the Headlines

Lakes, luxury, and language on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published June 29, 2026 at 3:09 PM MDT
A small boat skims across the blue water of a lake. Behind the boat are large cliffs with white markings up to the middle of the cliff. Above the white markings, the cliffs are orange.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Bathtub rings are indicative of how far the waters levels have fallen at Lake Powell since being at full capacity in the early 1980s.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Palak Jayswal and Brooke Larsen join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about some of the stories we’ve missed on the program over the last few weeks, including the return of Glen Canyon’s once lush ecosystem as Lake Powell drops, the man who's on a mission to save Great Salt Lake one piece of clothing at a time, why Utah is one of America's surprising plastic surgery hot spots, and how a new language class has connected hundreds of students to their culture after only two years.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneGreat Salt LakeLake PowellGlen CanyonLanguages
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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