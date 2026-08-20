USS Lincoln, Cox's low approval, and polling on voter ID requirements

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss how the Iran War has defined the Trump administration, the deteriorating conditions aboard the USS Lincoln, the Supreme Court upholding E. Jean Carroll's $5 million civil judgment against President Trump, Karoline Leavitt stepping down as the White House press secretary, the addition of Trump's name to the Kennedy Center, and the Utah Capitol building to be named after former Gov. Mike Leavitt. They also discuss the drop in Utah's fertility rate, the benefits of a young population, the decline in Gov. Cox's approval in Utah, why Utahns are unhappy with their current political leadership, the decrease in vaccination rates, and new polling numbers showing a partisan split in support for voter ID requirements.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.