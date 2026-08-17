Daily news: A black bear was tranquilized and euthanized after being spotted in Logan

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Aug. 17. In this edition:



Black Canyon Fire evacuations were downgraded to “set” on Monday

Evacuation orders for the Black Canyon Fire were downgraded on Monday.

The lightning-caused fire is burning on the Sanpete and Emery County line in central Utah.

The Reeder Subdivision near Ephraim was given “go” evacuation orders last week. On Monday morning, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office announced those residents are now under “set” orders instead.

That means they can return to the subdivision, but should still be ready for another possible evacuation.

The fire has burned about 3,500 acres so far, with a third of it contained.

A black bear was tranquilized and euthanized after being spotted in Logan

A black bear was tranquilized and eventually euthanized after being spotted on the south side of Logan on Saturday.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the bear had been running near the highway, then east around some apartment complexes.

Wildlife officials safely darted the animal with a tranquilizer and examined it on site, noticing it had elevated temperatures. They then took the bear to get further tests and health assessments.

On Sunday night, the agency confirmed the bear was eventually euthanized.

The incident comes just days after a bear was found near Splash Summit in Provo and relocated.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said there are more bear issues this year because of worsening drought conditions.

Why mountain goats should also get a wide berth when hiking this summer

Most hikers are already aware of the dangers of getting too close to predators — but Utah wildlife officials say those warnings also apply to mountain goats.

This time of year, mountain goats are in herds with their young, which makes them more territorial and likely to charge.

The animals can be especially aggressive toward dogs. In 2023, mountain goats killed three dogs in the span of a month at Mount Timpanogos.

To keep yourself and your pets safe, the agency says to stay at least 150 feet away from mountain goats, and keep dogs leashed and under control.