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Both Sides of the Aisle

Ukraine, Iran, midterm voting, and the cost of war

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss President Trump disparaging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former Sen. Romney's comments on lifting sanctions on Russian oil, candidates' final appeals to midterm voters, indicators of low Republican enthusiasm, and what a Democratic majority could mean for the Trump administration. They also discuss Vice President J.D. Vance's response to a military widower, the human and economic costs of war, the brief tenure of Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary, Trump canceling plans for a live-streamed execution, Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's discussing election integrity on "60 minutes," Sen. John Curtis' multi-pronged approach to saving the Great Salt Lake, and how quasi-government agencies are shaping the Utah development.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle War in Ukraine2026 ElectionsJD VanceIran WarLt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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