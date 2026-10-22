Ukraine, Iran, midterm voting, and the cost of war

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss President Trump disparaging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former Sen. Romney's comments on lifting sanctions on Russian oil, candidates' final appeals to midterm voters, indicators of low Republican enthusiasm, and what a Democratic majority could mean for the Trump administration. They also discuss Vice President J.D. Vance's response to a military widower, the human and economic costs of war, the brief tenure of Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary, Trump canceling plans for a live-streamed execution, Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's discussing election integrity on "60 minutes," Sen. John Curtis' multi-pronged approach to saving the Great Salt Lake, and how quasi-government agencies are shaping the Utah development.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.