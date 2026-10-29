Israel, Obama, Trump, and the 2026 midterm election

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the uncertain outcome of the Israeli elections, Elon Musk limiting Ukraine's use of Starlink, the final days of the 2026 election cycle, how to cast your vote in Utah, former President Obama's comments on White House renovations, the Republicans' messaging challenge in the midterms, and Anthropic's initial public offering. They also discuss the rise of Lake Powell after recent flooding, the ribbon-cutting at the Salt Lake City International Airport, Pat Mcafee's comments on the University of Utah, and the possible expansion of the Dixie Convention Center.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.