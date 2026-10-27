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Daily news: Iron County ends its data center pause early with new zoning regulations

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published October 27, 2026 at 5:40 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Oct. 27. In this edition:

Iron County ends its data center pause early with new zoning regulations

The Iron County Commission approved new zoning regulations on Monday that could allow for large data centers.

Commissioners also ended the county’s pause on new data center applications nearly a month early.

The decisions came despite opposition from the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, which owns about 2,500 to 3,000 acres in the county.

The tribe’s concerns include the environmental impact of data centers and a lack of communication from the county.

At Monday’s meeting, the tribe’s chairwoman said language had been removed that would give the tribe at least 30 days to provide input.

That language was added back in, but commissioners still voted unanimously to move forward with the new zoning regulations.

Utah Valley University hires its first chief safety officer a year after the Kirk shooting

Over a year after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Utah Valley University hired its first-ever chief safety officer.

Michael Rapich spent decades in law enforcement before his retirement, including serving in the highest-ranking position at the Utah Highway Patrol.

He’ll be tasked with overseeing campus safety operations and preparedness. That includes many recommendations from the university’s external security review after Kirk’s death.

The report found that while there was a solid foundation of policies and procedures, there were gaps in translating those into a high-profile event.
Tags
Utah News Data CentersNative American TribesIron CountyCharlie KirkUtah Valley UniversityLaw Enforcement
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood