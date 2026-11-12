Congressional leadership candidates and 2026 midterm takeaways

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall. They discuss the latest election results, the balance of power in Congress, whether there is a clear mandate from the election, Stephen Miller replacing Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff, bipartisan immigration policy, Congressional leadership elections, blue dog democrats, areas for political compromise, the potential for Democratic overreach, and what to expect from the next two years in politics. They also discuss the path forward for the Republican Party, Gov. Cox's thoughts on the election, where national and state Republicans failed voters, Utah ranking first nationally in swings towards the Democratic Party, the implications of losing the Republican supermajority in the Utah House of Representatives, and the motivations of the median voter.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.