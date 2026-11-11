Daily news: A 500-acre development plan in North Ogden faces resident pushback

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 11. In this edition:



Flooding closed the lower falls trail in Gunlock State Park

Some North Ogden residents oppose a 500-acre development project

Gunlock State Park’s lower falls trail is closed from flooding

The lower falls trail in southwest Utah’s Gunlock State Park is closed because of recent flooding.

Park officials say there’s standing water on the walkway and bridge of the trail. There’s no estimate for when it might reopen.

Visitors can still view the waterfalls from above at the dam parking lot.

The falls are expected to keep flowing for a while. However, park officials advise against getting in the water as temperatures start to drop.

A 500-acre development plan in North Ogden faces resident pushback

Some North Ogden residents are pushing back against a 500-acre development proposal.

The Altura Master Plan project would involve 1,500 homes and a small commercial space in the North Ogden Bench and Ben Lomond foothills.

The land is owned by a family with Marriott Companies who are updating an agreement from over 20 years ago to develop it.

The plan would also include 150 acres of open space and parks, as well as making trails on the land public.

Some residents, however, don’t see why the area needs to be developed at all. There have been petitions, signs, and protests against it.

By contract, the North Ogden Planning Commission recently recommended the city approve the project. It will go to the city council next.