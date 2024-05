1. Today, fairly mild afternoon, slightly below average temperatures. Warming up into upper 50s far north, low 60s Wasatch front, and all the way into 80 down in st. George.

2. Tonight, some scattered showers in northern and far northern Utah. Valley rain, mountain snow.

3. Friday, lingering showers in the early morning, but other than that not too bad. Sunshine to close out the workweek.