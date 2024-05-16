Gov. Cox addresses the trans bathroom bill, U of U campus protests, and more

Gov. Spencer Cox addressed the transgender bathroom bill, water levels, graduation protests, and more in his May press conference.

The first question Gov. Cox addressed to the media was the implementation of House Bill 257, the transgender bathroom bill.

“What the law says is, it's illegal for people of a different biological sex to enter into a women's restroom or locker room. And so that's the most important piece of the bill. Obviously, the reporting structure is misaligned," Cox said. "And the hoaxes again, it's no secret. I think the auditor has expressed his frustration with that reporting piece, but I do believe that the underlying piece of the law is still sound."

Throughout the press conference, Cox touched base on water levels and how Utahns did an excellent job conserving water which resulted in noticeable outcomes.

“Last year was the first year in our state's history where we had extra water, more water than normal, and consumption did not go up, which was really surprising, which means that there has been a paradigm shift, and we need that paradigm shift to continue," Cox said.

Following his reports on Utah water levels, Cox was asked about the upcoming election and how there is a lack of election trust in this country.

“And what happens is when you lose trust in institutions, then the very fabric of our society starts to fall apart. And elections are a bedrock institution within government,” Cox said.

Cox then spoke on the protests that took place during the University of Utah Commencement. He expressed gratitude to U of U President Taylor Randall and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“I wish everyone could have seen up close exactly what was happening. The taunts, the threats, the terrible things that were being shouted at them, and the professional way in which they handled themselves,” Cox said.

Among other top issues in Utah, Cox addressed his hopes for the future of the caucus convention, progress made on homelessness in Salt Lake City, and more details on the 2035 Salt Lake City Olympics.