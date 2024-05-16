Thursday PM headlines: Utah Republican primary debates, wildfire defense funding

UDOT announces 19 new paved trails throughout Utah

The Utah Department of Transportation announced 19 new paved trails as part of the Utah Trail Network, which is meant to connect Utahns of all ages and abilities to their destinations.

Of the trail projects, 13 are considered construction-ready and could begin as soon as next year, with the others needing feasibility studies first. Project locations stretch from Logan all the way to south of Cedar City and total 60 miles of paved trails.

The project is made possible through nearly $95 million in inaugural funding created by the Utah Legislature in 2023, some of which will also go towards completing exiting trail gaps across Utah.

Utah Republican primary debates coming in June

All 18 Utah Republican primary candidates have agreed to debates ahead of primary voting on June 25.

Candidates for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, and Congressional Districts 1, 2, and 3 are all facing off in the primaries for the chance to be on November’s ballot.

Debates will be held from Monday, June 10 through Wednesday, June 12 in the studio at PBS Utah on the University of Utah campus. Congressional District 1 and 2 and U.S. Senate will be on June 10, attorney general and governor on June 11, and Congressional District 3 on June 12.

Utah receives over $5.5 million in wildfire defense funds

Utah has received over $5.5 million in federal funding to protect homes, businesses, and infrastructure from wildfires.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced their second round of funding through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant program on Tuesday.

Three Utah entities received funding — the Shivwits Band of Paiute Indians, Salt Lake City Fire Department, and Rim to Rim Restoration.

The funding will be used to update Community Wildfire Protection Plans and help complete ongoing fuels mitigation work.