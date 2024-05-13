Utah's evening weather forecast 5/13/24

Good evening Utah! What a beautiful day! This evening will be warm and lightly breezy across the state with some thunderstorms and rain showers in the North.

Temperatures are remaining hot! Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the fifties and sixties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching only 43 degrees. In Northern and Central Utah highs are in the seventies with Salt Lake City reaching 75 degrees. As we move into Southern Utah, highs will be in the eighties, with the St. George area having a high in the upper eighties, low nineties.

This evening will be very lightly breezy. In the early evening, breezes in the teens and gusts in the twenties will be found scattered across Northern Utah. By midnight, these breezes and gusts will be closer to the single digits with a few mountain breezes in the I15 corridor.

A series of weak storm systems will affect Utah starting this afternoon through Wednesday. Northern Utah may have thunderstorms this evening, but light showers are expected throughout the night.

Monday evening will be warm, lightly breezy, and a little wet in the North. Enjoy this beautiful evening and find a reason to smile. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.