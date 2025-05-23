Mosquito management, tithing for foreign aid, and more on Behind the Headlines

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Jose Davila IV join us this week to talk about the latest news, including how scientists manage the Great Salt Lake’s wetlands, one of the most prolific mosquito habitats in the West, Sen. John Curtis' suggestion for foreign aid, and the ban on transgender health care for youth.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

