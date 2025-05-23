© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Mosquito management, tithing for foreign aid, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 23, 2025 at 1:42 PM MDT
Wetlands with green and brown plants. A person is driving an ATV.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District employee Austin Harp, distributes a dry biological pesticide to kill mosquito larvae for mitigation purposes, southeast of the Great Salt Lake, Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Tribune reporters Emily Anderson Stern and Jose Davila IV join us this week to talk about the latest news, including how scientists manage the Great Salt Lake’s wetlands, one of the most prolific mosquito habitats in the West, Sen. John Curtis' suggestion for foreign aid, and the ban on transgender health care for youth.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess.

LINKS:

Tom Williams
