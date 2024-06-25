Utah's morning weather forecast for Tuesday, June 25

Good morning Utah! Tuesday will be beautiful — and hot.

Temperatures are cooking today. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper seventies, low eighties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 62 degrees. Across Utah, temperatures will be found in the upper nineties, low hundred. Northwestern Utah is under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories currently. If spending any amount of time outdoors, stay hydrated, sunblocked, and aware.

Tuesday will be very LIGHTLY breezy. From morning to evening, breezes will be in the single digits or low teens across the state. Gusts, in the teens will be present around the I15 corridor in the morning, but will both increase in speed and expand in coverage as the day progresses. By evening, gusts will be present across Utah with speeds in the teens and twenties.

Light showers will be present in the afternoon and evening in southern Utah.

Tuesday will be hot and lightly breezy. Have a great day and be productive. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.