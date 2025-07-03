Celebrate safely with fireworks this summer

Conditions across the state are hot and dry, making fire danger a real concern. To protect the public and prevent wildfires, city and state officials have determined where you can and cannot set off fireworks.

“The local jurisdictions will close certain areas of a community because of the fire danger. Please know that this is not arbitrary, and we're not trying to be unkind or restrict unnecessarily. A great deal of thought goes into closing an area, and historical data is used in part of that decision,” said Ted Black, the Utah State Fire Marshal. Black said information about local fire restrictions can generally be found on your city’s website or social media.

Fire restrictions for all state public lands and unincorporated private lands are determined by the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands. Karl Hunt, the Division’s Public Affairs Officer, said fireworks are never allowed on public lands, including state parks and federal public lands.

“On June 28th, we entered Stage One Fire Restrictions. Under Stage One, that’s where the unincorporated land is kind of brought into that ‘no fireworks," said Hunt.

Hunt said it is drier for this time of year than we have seen in recent years.

“You know, we're expecting some wind over the Fourth of July. And so, with wind and dry conditions, that fuel moisture is really low. It's prime condition for a wildfire to start," said Hunt.

Black said following the rules and using common sense are the best ways to avoid disaster.

“For instance, if you go out on the Fourth of July and you've got severe winds, choose a different way to celebrate this nation. Don't light fireworks that go 150 feet in the air and then are going to blow into your neighbor's house,” Black said.