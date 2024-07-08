Utah's evening weather forecast for Monday, July 8

Good evening Utah! Hopefully you had a great weekend and enjoyed the high temps, ‘cause they are staying.

Temperatures are cooking today and tomorrow. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper seventies, low eighties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 62 degrees. Across Utah, temperatures will be found in the upper nineties, low hundred. Salt Lake City will have a high around 98 degrees and St. George will have a high around 111 degrees. With temperatures so high the National Weather Service has put out a moderate excessive heat warning for eastern Utah and moderate excessive heat watch for parts of central and southern Utah. If out and about tomorrow hydrate, wear light clothing, take frequent breaks, and shift outdoor activities away from 10 am to 4 pm.

This evening will be very lightly breezy with speeds never breaking the teens across Utah throughout the night. Gusts will be present in the early evening around the I15 corridor with speeds in the teens and twenties. By midnight these gusts will peter out.

Monday evening will be sunny, HOT, and lightly breezy. Have a fabulous evening and find something to smile about. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.

