Utah's morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 16

Good morning Utah! Tuesday will be hot, lightly breezy, and thunderous.

Temperatures are HOT today. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 60 degrees. Across Utah, temperatures will be found in the 90s, low 100s. Northern and central Utah will see temperatures around the mid-90s with Salt Lake City reaching a high around 96 degrees. Southern Utah will be closer to 100 degrees with San Juan County having highs mostly in the upper 90s. St. George will have a high around 106 degrees.

Tuesday will be very LIGHTLY breezy. From morning to evening, breezes will be in the single digits or low teens across the state. Gusts, in the teens will be present around the I-15 corridor in the morning, but will both increase in speed and expand in coverage as the day progresses. By noon, gusts will range from the teens to twenties across the state. This wind pattern will continue into the evening.

Microbursts and Thunderstorms are expected in central and southern Utah in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be hot, lightly breezy, and accompanied with thunderstorms. Have a great day and find adventure. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.