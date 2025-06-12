© 2025 Utah Public Radio
LA protests, the Trump-Musk feud, tax policy, and Utah's children

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published June 12, 2025 at 10:19 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the Los Angeles protests against ICE, the Trump administration's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to California, the public dispute between Elon Musk and President Trump, and the firing of the entire CDC vaccination panel. They also address the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S., the tax policies in the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' Utah's ranking as the fourth-best state in child well-being, the state's high housing costs, and what lies ahead for the national economy.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

