Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, July 24

Good Evening Utah, and happy Pioneer Day!

An overdue break from the heat for much of northern Utah is coming, with heat advisories Wednesday afternoon set to expire later that night. Expect some cooler temperatures along the Wasatch front, with a good chance for some scattered showers across the state over the coming days.

For Wednesday night, not much relief with the overnight temperatures, dropping into the low 70s in the far north, mid to upper 70s around Salt Lake City, and just about 80 down in St. George. There's a chance for some very localized high elevation showers overnight, mostly in southern Utah.

Thursday should be a different story, at least up north, with temperatures maxing out just around average for this time of year, which translates to the upper 80s in the far north, low 90s down the Wasatch front, and around 106 for St. George.

Utah has been itching for rain, and it looks like a well-defined line of showers will stretch from the Idaho border down towards Provo in the early afternoon. There's a good chance for some embedded thunderstorms, especially around the salt lake city area. Expect less organized, isolated showers to persist through the overnight hours.

Friday, temperatures should mostly level off, maybe 1 or 2 degrees warmer than Thursday. Another possibility of some evening showers, mostly around Salt Lake City and up into the Uintas, with a few stragglers reaching into the south-central parts of the state. Expect a breezy night across the state.

Looking ahead, temperatures should continue to hold steady through the weekend, with another high pressure system building near the start of next week. This is climate scientist Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.