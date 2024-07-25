Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 25

Good Morning Utah! It’ll be a brief change of pace for the northern half of the state, with a small upper level disturbance moving through Thursday bringing some cooler temperatures and some much needed rain.

For Thursday, afternoon highs should be closer to their average for late July, upper 80s in the far north, low 90s down the Wasatch front, and roughly 105 down in St. George. That rain should come in a couple phases, starting with a line of showers stretching from the Idaho border down towards Provo in the early afternoon.

Expect a good chance for some isolated thunderstorms, especially around the Salt Lake City area. Less organized, scattered showers should persist into the overnight hours, with south-central Utah getting a bit of the action.

Friday, another chance of evening showers, mostly in the higher elevations of northern and northeastern Utah, though some rain could make its way down into the Salt Lake Valleys. Afternoon temperatures should hold mostly steady, roughly around 90 for northern and central Utah and mid 100s for Washington County.

To kick off the weekend, there will be a chance for some early morning showers in the far northern parts of the state, mostly in the Logan to Ogden range. It’s just barely out of range for the high resolution models, so it's hard to say for certain, but keep that in mind if you're planning on hitting any of the markets in the morning.

Looking ahead, it should be a fairly mild weekend compared to what Utah has had over the past couple weeks, with the all too familiar high pressure system returning to kick off the start of next week. This has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.